President’s Jerusalem capital announcement creates tension

WASHINGTON — Palestinian protesters gathered in Bethlehem Tuesday night voicing their anger at President Donald Trump’s move to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

“We will not accept to move the (American) embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Jerusalem is the Palestinian capital,” said activist Munther Amira.

Both Palestinians and Israelis have long considered Jerusalem their capital – a sacred city that plays a major role in Christianity, Islam, and Judaism.

Among the moves expected at the White House, the President will also direct the State Department to begin the multi-year process of moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem.

It was a pledge he made on the campaign trail in 2016.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas warned there would be grave consequences for such an action. Critics also stated the move could derail peace talks in the region.

The American Consulate has already issued warnings to U.S. personnel and American tourists from going to the Old City or the West Bank, while the State Department is urging embassies around the world to tighten their security.

Pope Francis commented on Jerusalem on Wednesday. Speaking to Palestinians he said “recognizing the rights of all people” in the holy land is a primary condition for dialog.