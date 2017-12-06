× Fire damages home in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 3700 block of Maulden Drive Wednesday morning.

Upon arrival on the scene fire fighters reported seeing heavy flames coming from the one-story home.

Fire fighters confirmed the cause of the fire was a heating unit that malfunctioned in the hallway of the home, and the home sustained smoke, fire and water damage.

Fire crews are also reporting that the residence didn’t appear to have a working fire alarm.

The fire department urged all residents to make they maintain a working fire alarm in their home by checking the device once a month.