Firefighters battle overnight fires in Raleigh, Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — First responders are now trying to determine what caused two overnight house fires.

The first happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in Raleigh.

Fire crews said a man was asleep inside the Canyon Road home when the smoke detector went off, saving his life.

It took about 20 minutes to get the blaze under control.

About an hour later, firefighters were called to another fire in the 3700 block of Maulden Drive in Whitehaven.

By the time they arrived, heavy fire was showing and eventually made its way through the roof of the home. Thankfully, no one was inside at the time.

The cause of both fires is under investigation.