MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for the driver who hit and killed a pedestrian early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened on Austin Peay near Stage Road.

Police said the victim was dead by the time they arrived and the driver was no where to be found.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.