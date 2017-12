× Two more suspects involved in Oak Court gun video arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two more suspects allegedly caught on camera waving guns inside the Oak Court Mall last month have been taken into custody.

Both Artavius Lipsey and Jaelen Bell were arrested Monday and booked into the Shelby County Jail.

Lipsey was charged with reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a gun. His co-defendant was also charged with unlawful possession of a gun.

This is a breaking news story.