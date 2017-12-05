× Sources: Arrest made in Lorenzen Wright case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sources say an arrest has been made in the killing of former basketball star Lorenzen Wright.

Wright, who played for both the Memphis Grizzlies and University of Memphis Tigers, was killed in July 2010. His body was found a week later. The case has never been solved.

Last month, Memphis Police located a gun in a lake on County Road 302 in Walnut, Mississippi that was believed to be the weapon used in the murder of Lorenzen Wright.

There will be a 3 p.m. press conference at the district attorney’s office where we expect to learn more.