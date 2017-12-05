× Reports: Netflix, Danny Masterson part ways amid rape allegations

LOS ANGELES — Netflix has parted ways with Danny Masterson as authorities continue to investigate four rape allegations made against the actor, multiple news sources are reporting.

On Tuesday, the Huffington Post stated they received an email from Netflix executives confirming the news. They stated the star’s last day on “The Ranch” set was Monday and they have removed him from the comedy completely.

Masterson will still be in several upcoming episodes, but will not rejoin the cast when they begin filming in early 2018.

Four women have come forward stating they were assaulted by Masterson in the early 2000s, Officer Drake Madison, a Los Angeles police spokesman, told The Associated Press back in March.

He declined to provide any further details, citing the ongoing investigation.

The 40-year-old actor is best known for his role as Steven Hyde on “That ’70s Show,” which aired from 1998 until 2006.

A representative for Masterson, who has not charged with a crime, denied the allegations in a statement Friday.

Masterson, who has identified himself as a practicing Scientologist, said in the statement that he believes the “false allegations” are an attempt to boost a television series featuring former members of the Church of Scientology. He says one of the women only came forward after speaking with one of the show’s producers.