Police searching for suspects in South Memphis carjacking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are on the scene of a carjacking on the 800 block of Jackson Avenue where one man was robbed of a white Cadillac Escalade in the Rozelle neighborhood in South Memphis.

After searching, police found the victims vehicle as well as another vehicle that authorities say was also stolen.

Both cars were located near Rozelle Street and Lamar Avenue, and the suspects are still on the loose.

Police are searching vacant houses and backyards in the area in hopes of locating the suspect.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this story as more information becomes available.