× Police: Memphis man shot while walking down the street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for a gunman after an early morning shooting.

WREG’s Bridget Chapman learned the victim was walking down Echles Street when he was struck by gunfire. He was rushed to the hospital but is expected to be okay, first responders say.

Authorities were unable to provide any information on the suspect.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.