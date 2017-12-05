× Police investigating after pizza driver robbed in Germantown driveway

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — The Germantown Police Department is looking for a suspect after a Domino’s pizza driver was robbed while making a delivery at a home located on the 7800 block of Farmington Boulevard.

Officer’s were called to Domino’s Pizza on the 1700 block of Hunters Hill Cove where they spoke to the victim who was robbed upon arrival.

According to the report, the victim had returned to her car after making the delivery when she heard someone tell her to “turn around.”

Once she turned around, she stated that she the suspect standing in front of her with a gun pointed at her head.

The suspect told her to ‘give me your money.”

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update you as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.