Police Director addresses accusations that officers were pictured sleeping on the job

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings has responded to pictures that allegedly show Memphis police officers sleeping on the job.

News Channel 3 has obtained more than one picture of Memphis police officers who appear to be resting their head while they are on the job.

The latest officer who was accused of doing so was Officer Stepney, and his personal file shows that he has been suspended 26 times.

The Memphis Police Department is low in enrollment, and that brings up the topic of overtime.

Director Rallings discussed the overtime budget for the Memphis Police Department.

Director Rallings wouldn't put a figure on what the overtime budget should or would be - saying that he doesn't want to put a number on public safety.

He did, however, address reports of officers being caught sleeping on the job and acknowledged that a lot of officers are tired because they are overworked.

the Police Director says that while the number of officers in Memphis is continuing to increase, there still not where they need to be. Therefore, his supervisors will have to listen better to the officers who are on patrol.

"We know the officers are working a lot of overtime and we appreciate it. We need them to do that to make sure we can provide adequate protection for our citizens, but we also want to make sure supervisors and officers are paying attention," said Director Rallings. "When they get to that point, they need to take a break or make sure they tap out."

Director Rallings also says the public can help reduce overtime for officers by cutting down on crime.