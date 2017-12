MEMPHIS, Tenn. — University of Memphis head football coach Mike Norvell has signed an extension to continue leading the Tigers.

Norvell signed a new five-year deal with the Tigers on Tuesday that keeps him at the U of M through the 2022 season.

He had been a candidate for a number of other coaching jobs across the country, most notably at Arkansas.

Norvell led the Tigers to a 10-2 finish this season and a spot in the Liberty Bowl. He is 18-7 in his two seasons with the Tigers.