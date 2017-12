Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Nick Wammack of Appling Middle School is this week's Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week.

Nick teaches sixth, seventh, and eighth grade choir and music technology.

When asked what he loved most about teaching he says, "To inspire students to love music."

Congratulations on being the Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week, Nick, and continue to be inspirational with all of your students.

