Newly released surveillance video shows moment suspect in Lorenzen Wright case was arrested

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — The gun that was used to kill Lorenzen Wright was found in a lake in Walnut, Mississippi back in November.

Now, one month later, an arrest has been made at the Express Mart in Collierville on Highway 72.

In the surveillance video, you can see Billy Turner standing at the counter when he's approached by officers. Moments later, he is seen being escorted out of the door in handcuffs - leaving several employees scratching their head.

"I was wondering what are they here for. The guy tried to step out of the way not knowing it was for him, and I had the same reaction as him," said Aimen Alaina, Store Associate. "I was thinking what's going on."

"I thought maybe it could've been something small, but after you guys told me about the Lorenzen Wright murder case from seven years ago, I was really shocked," said Alaina.

Alaina says he knows Turner and never noticed anything out of the ordinary.

"Real nice guy, always just laughing," said Alaina. "He never showed aggression or anything like that."

Alaina says Turner came in the store everyday.

"Always buying gas, drinks and snacks all the time," said Alaina. "He had his own landscaping business and would always come with a trailer full of equipment."

"Very nice guy, would always stop by the counter and make jokes with us even like after his transaction, he would just sit there and talk with us," said Alaina. "Real humble guy."

Tonight Billy Turner is indicted on first degree murder charges, an arrest that gives Lorenzen Wrights' family some relief but not the whole story.