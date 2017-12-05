Memphis City Council members mull more terms in office

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Memphis City Council members are discussing a change that would extend the term limits put into place by voters a few years ago.

Right now, council members are limited to two terms, but Councilman Bill Morrison proposed extending that to three.

This would immediately affect six of the 13 council memebrs who are in their second terms.

Morrison says it's just too hard to get everything done in eight years, saying there's a learning curve you experience as a council member, getting to know how the system works and who you need to deal with to get it done.

He says he learned this when it took eight years to break ground on the new facilities where Raleigh Springs Mall stood.

"It's just getting to know constituencies, building bridges with folks who were opposed to you, learning directors, building relationships which makes you an effective legislator. By the time that's happened, you're running for reelection."

Council Chairman Berlin Boyd said he supports the resolution for the same reasons.

But many people at the council meeting Tuesday afternoon said they're opposed to the change.

They say it's self-serving and compromises democracy.

The council will decide next month whether to send this to a referendum vote.