Lorenzen Wright's ex and Wright's accused killer attended church together

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Before his arrest Tuesday morning, Lorenzen Wright’s accused killer Billy Ray Turner was a regular member at the Mt. Olive No. 1 Baptist Church in Collierville, where he also served as a deacon for the last 10 years.

“He was a man full of faith,” said Turner’s lifelong pastor, Rev. Oliver Finley.

It’s the same church where Finley confirms Wright’s ex-wife, Sherra Wright, was once a regular member. She even once led a service in 2015.

Wright spoke to WREG in 2010 to deny rumors she knew more about Wright’s death than she was letting on at the time.

“If I knew who did this to Lorenzen, you would know who did this to Lorenzen,” she said.

All of Memphis now knows who police say killed Wright, but it’s hard for those who knew him to believe.

“I never believe nothing like that. I don’t believe he did it. I don’t believe he did it!” said Mose Stokes, who told WREG he’s known Turner all his life.

“I just couldn’t believe it when I heard it. I’ve been knowing him for so long,” said longtime neighbor Terrance Jones.

It’s also brought many of Turner’s fellow church members to tears. Finley said they’re now considering holding a prayer meeting Wednesday night in light of Turner’s arrest.

“Some have come here, called in, and they crying and going on. Some asking for spiritual prayer,” he said.

Finley said Turner attended service this past Sunday. Through his landscaping business, he cut the grass at both the church and Finley’s home.

He said he’s still willing to provide Turner with spiritual guidance should he request it.