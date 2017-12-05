× Infant water sold at Mid-South Kroger stores recalled

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a recall alert for infant water sold at local Kroger stores across the Mid-South.

According to the alert, mold was found inside a container of Comforts FOR BABY Purified Water with Fluoride. The water is sold in clear, gallon-sized containers, but the agency said that doesn’t mean parents will be able to see it. They encouraged everyone to stop use immediately.

The product has a sell by date between April 26, 2018 and October 10, 2018.

It was sold to Kroger stores including Food 4 Less, Jay C, Jay C Food Plus, Kroger, Kroger Marketplace, Owen’s, Payless Super Market and Ruler in several states including Mississippi, Arkansas and Tennessee.

The UPC Code is 0 41260 37597 2 and the plant code 51-4140.

The FDA said those who come into contact with mold may exhibit symptoms such as sneezing, runny nose, red eyes, skin rash and irritation to the eyes, skin, nose, throat and lungs.