Hickory Hill daycare center to keep license, face penalties

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Building Blocks Academy daycare center in Hickory Hill will not lose its license.

The daycare has been fighting to stay open since a WREG employee was able to check out children without being on the approved list. The investigation was done with the parent's permission.

Although the board unanimously decided not to revoke Building Blocks Academy's license, they still believe that the daycare center should face some penalties.

After listening to days of testimony from witnesses with the Department of Human Services and witnesses on behalf of Building Blocks daycare the childcare agency board of review discussed the case for several hours.

The six board members said they did not think the daycare should lose it's license but were swift to say there should be penalties.

Ultimately, the board decided on a $400 civil penalty for the two violations.

A spokesperson with the Department of Human Services said Building Blocks Academy will also lose all of their stars for six months. The daycare currently has a three star organization, which is the highest rating.

The spokesperson added that revoking an organizations stars happens by rule when they are given a civil penalty and that the daycare will get their stars back after six months.

Throughout this process the attorney for Building Blocks has maintained that the investigation was a set up, but the spokesperson for the Department of Human Services said they treat this case as if it was real.

The board said releasing the children to an individual who was not on the approved list was a big problem, and the penalties that were handed down are an adequate punishment.