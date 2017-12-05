× From scams to deals, here’s what to keep an eye on this holiday season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s the season of giving, but let’s make sure we don’t hand over our hard earned cash to crooks.

Here are some of the top holiday scams to avoid:

Phishing scams: This can be anything from phony bank emails asking you to click on a link, to fraudulent messages from scammers claiming you need to fill out a form to collect a package.

Job scams: Unfortunately, these are also prevalent during the holiday season. Be wary of anything that sounds too good to be true as it relates to working from home.

Family emergency scams: Scammers will call saying they are a loved one who needs some money quick. Often times, they will direct your to wire money or send gift cards to them, but don’t be fooled.

Fake e-cards: While they are an easy way to send a little holiday cheer, watch out for anything that requires additional information to open the card, especially if you don”t know the sender.

Charity scams: As always, vet any charity before donating money.

Holiday Sales

Like every other month there are some items that go on sale in December that are worth your time and effort.

Gift cards are a great buy this time of year, because this is when retailers discount them.

Also in the bargain bins: cookware and dinner ware.

Don’t forget to take advantage of free shipping on Free Shipping Day next Friday, December 15.

And watch for retailers to run specials all week long.

If you’re a golf enthusiast, watch for discounts throughout the month. The weather is cooler, and golfers don’t spend as much time outside, which means sales are heating up.

If you’re looking to say yes to a dress, bridal experts says wedding dresses traditionally hit their best ever prices in December.

For those of you who didn’t get it on Black Friday, experts say you’ll want to wait until closer to January to buy high-end electronics.