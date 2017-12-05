× Beale Street security money to go to merchants

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Money from the Beale Street Bucks and Beale security fee will go to Beale Street merchants, per a City Council vote Tuesday.

Council members voted 8-2, with Worth Morgan and Bill Morrison against, to appropriate $257,000 in the bank from this summer’s $5 Beale Street Bucks fees.

The council had tabled their decision on what to do with that money.

Council member Berlin Boyd, who had a contract to do fundraising for the Beale Street Merchants Association, had forgotten to recuse himself from an earlier vote on the matter. He later rescinded that contract.