Attempted murder suspect taken into custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Michael Cisneros, the man wanted in connection to a recent attempted murder, is now behind bars.

The 39-year-old was taken into custody on Monday —a little more than a day after the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office issued a B.O.L.O. to the public.

According to deputies, Cisneros shot another man twice near Egypt Central and Egypt Church Road on Sunday. The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

A motive for the shooting has not been released.

In addition to attempted first-degree murder, he was also charged with possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony.