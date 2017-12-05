Attempted murder suspect taken into custody
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Michael Cisneros, the man wanted in connection to a recent attempted murder, is now behind bars.
The 39-year-old was taken into custody on Monday —a little more than a day after the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office issued a B.O.L.O. to the public.
According to deputies, Cisneros shot another man twice near Egypt Central and Egypt Church Road on Sunday. The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
A motive for the shooting has not been released.
In addition to attempted first-degree murder, he was also charged with possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony.
35.149534 -90.048980