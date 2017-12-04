× Father accused of dragging baby through glass

BURLISON, Tenn. — A Tipton County man is facing aggravated child abuse and domestic assault charges after authorities say he dragged a newborn over broken glass and hit the baby’s mother during an argument.

Tipton investigators say Randle Maddox tried to throw a cup at the woman through an “un-paned” window after she asked him to make a bottle for the baby Saturday afternoon.

The cup broke, and they say he then dragged the baby over the pieces of broken glass before jumping on the bed.

The baby showed up at a Tipton County hospital early Sunday. The baby only suffered only minor cuts, but the woman was hit in the face and threatened, authorities said.

Maddox is behind bars on $5,000 bond. Department of Children’s Services was notified.

The suspect’s family members on Monday denied the allegations, saying no windows were broken and that the woman attacked Maddox. They said they haven’t seen Maddox’s daughter since Saturday because they say the mother took off with her.