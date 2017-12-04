× School monitor accused of having sexual relationship with teen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man who worked at a local school was arrested after he was accused of having a sexual relationship with a female student.

Keaton Anderson, a monitor at the 16-year-old’s school, was charged with statutory rape by an authority figure and soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor by electronic means. Authorities didn’t say which school he was employed at.

The 30-year-old’s crime came to light after the teen’s mother reported the relationship to police in early December.

The young woman cooperated the relationship, saying she began sending him nude photos in June — about the same time they started having sex. At one point, Anderson allegedly even sent an explicit photo of himself to the teen.

Anderson was arrested on Friday, December 1, and was released after posting bail.