Sanford: Corker voted his conscience on tax bill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Senator Bob Corker is becoming more liberated by the day.

He, more than any other Republican, has been a persistent critic of President Donald Trump, and in the wee hours of Saturday morning, his was the only Republican no vote on a massive tax overhaul that narrowly passed the Senate. Corker voted no because the bill as passed will increase the deficit by more than $1 trillion over the next decade.

Corker - who is not seeking reelection next year - stood alone among his 51 Republican colleagues who were desperate for at least one major legislative accomplishment before year's end.

As an example of the desperation, Senators Marco Rubio and Mike Lee voted yes even after the Senate rejected their amendment that would have increased the child tax credit for low-income families by slightly raising the corporate tax rate.

And that in a nutshell explains why every senate Democrat and a majority of Americans oppose the tax plan.

It heavily favors big business and the rich, and does little for low income and middle class taxpayers.

Just to be clear, Corker's no vote had nothing to do with the haves versus the have nots. It was all about the deficit. But to his credit, he voted his conscience when everyone else in his party just wanted a win no matter what.