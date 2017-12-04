× Report: Men killed in weekend helicopter crash identified

HERNANDO, Miss. — The two men killed in a weekend helicopter crash have been identified by authorities.

According to reports, the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department identified the pair as 70-year-old Wayne House and his son, 43-year-old Richard House.

They were killed Saturday when their two-seater experimental aircraft crashed coming in for a landing.

The incident happened in a wooded area near the 400 block of Malone Road.

It’s still unclear what caused the accident.