Report: Men killed in weekend helicopter crash identified
HERNANDO, Miss. — The two men killed in a weekend helicopter crash have been identified by authorities.
According to reports, the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department identified the pair as 70-year-old Wayne House and his son, 43-year-old Richard House.
They were killed Saturday when their two-seater experimental aircraft crashed coming in for a landing.
The incident happened in a wooded area near the 400 block of Malone Road.
It’s still unclear what caused the accident.
34.823987 -89.993702