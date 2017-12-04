Memphis Police arrest four men in connection to North Memphis homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department has arrested four men in connection to a homicide that occurred Monday, Nov. 20 on the 3600 block of Jackson Avenue.

According to the report, officers responded to the scene after receiving a “man down” call. Upon arrival, officers found a female victim, who was later identified as Samantha Knight, lying unresponsive on the sidewalk.

38-year-old Knight had been shot in the left side of her neck. She was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition where she later died from her injuries.

Video surveillance footage that was shot from a nearby business helped investigators identify the suspects vehicle and later identified four potential suspects.

After interviewing the suspects, all four men admitted to full or partial involvement in the homicide.

Investigators charged Cortez Folson, 19, Earl King, 20, Jutarian Malone, 20 and Ryan Mobley, 20 with criminal attempt felony to a witness and especially aggravated robbery.

Folson, King and Malone were also charged with first degree murder, robbery, employing a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony and tampering with evidence.