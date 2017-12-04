Manhunt Monday: A family’s search for a killer continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Monique Brown was killed last summer in Southeast Memphis, and her loved ones say they have heard nothing but silence from authorities ever since.

"She was a beautiful person inside and out," said Jennifer Freeman, an employee at Germantown Commissary. "She had the most amazing smile out of anyone in the world. She could light up a room no mater where she was."

23-year-old Monique Brown was part of, what they consider, a family at the barbecue restaurant.

"We're real tight knit. It's more like a family, because we spend more time here than we do with our actual families at home," said Freeman.

Brown was known as a sweetheart and a hard worker at the restaurant. Her presence is constantly missed by her peers, but her image is still there.

"You look over there every day, every time you glance at it you're reminded of her, so it's just tough," said Kendall Taylor, employee at Germantown Commissiary.

Brown was shot about a year and a half ago at her the apartment complex where she lived, Cypress Lakes Apartments.

Her loved ones say she had just returned home and exited her car when her brother heard her scream his name as she fell into her apartment.

Some neighbors also reported seeing a suspicious car that night. One neighbor said he heard a man's voice say, 'Let`s go' after the gunfire, but no suspects have been identified in the case.

A possible motive for the crime also remains a mystery.

"It gets really hard not having any closure because nobody's getting any closure out of it. It's just open with no answers at the end of the day," said Freeman.

Brown's loved ones took it upon themselves to print out reward posters and place them around town. There is a $6,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to an arrest.

That is something that Brown's biological family and work family are desperate for.

"She was a great girl, and hopefully justice will be served," said Taylor.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on surrounding Brown's death can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.