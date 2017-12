× Man killed in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is on the scene of a shooting on the 400 block of Edith Avenue.

According to the report, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene from apparent gunshot wounds.

WREG is headed to the scene now.

This is an ongoing investigation. No information on the suspect has been released yet.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.