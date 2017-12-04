Home burglaries in Marion, Arkansas leaves neighbors on edge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARION, Ark. — Several people are on edge after a rash of home burglaries in Marion, Arkansas. At least five houses were hit in the last two months, and the most recent break-in was just last week.

Marion Police believe the burglaries are connected since almost all of them on neighboring streets.

The Marion Police Department issued a warning on Facebook for residents to keep an eye our for suspicious individuals, especially during the daytime since most of the homes are being accessed through the backyard.

"I came home for lunch at noon, and as soon as I opened the door I could see the bedroom light in the hallway," said John Steele, Marion, Arkansas resident.

"Somebody had been in my house."

At least five houses burglarized in the last few weeks in Marion, Arkansas. The most recent break-in was just last week. Police believe the burglaries are connected. Hear from victims and police on @3onyourside at 10pm. pic.twitter.com/9YWZojTmif — Kristen Holloway (@KHolloway_WREG3) December 5, 2017

Steele says he didn't even realize he left his back door was unlocked.

"I went in the room and found a box that was on the floor in the closet, and my stuff that had been in the closet was out of place and missing," said Steele.

The thieves got away with seven of Steele's antique guns.

"Laptops were on the table and a tablet was on the counter. They came in to get one thing I guess. They got it and left," said Steele.

He isn't the only one. Several houses nearby were also burglarized.

"One lady said they came through the window in her backyard, and they left out the front door," said Steele.

The thieves took electronics and cash from the woman's home, according to the neighbor.

Steele and his wife say they plan to be more vigilant after the burglary and hope police can catch the culprits.

"We've been in this house for 10 years, and we've never had any problems. We've never seen anything like this that's going on now in the past," said Steele. "It's very unsettling."