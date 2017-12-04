× Haywood High School students stage walkout over alleged racist threats

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Students at Haywood High School have walked out of class in protest Monday after some students said they were the target of racist threats made by other students.

According to a student who contacted WREG, he and others received text messages from members of the football team using a racist expletive to describe black students and saying they should be killed.

Video from the scene shows about 200 students participating in a sit-in in the school. Later, many students walked out of the school, thought they stayed on school property.

They say they are protesting the lack of action by school administrators.