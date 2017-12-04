Haywood High School students stage walkout over alleged racist threats

Posted 10:57 am, December 4, 2017, by , Updated at 11:03AM, December 4, 2017

Students at Haywood High School in Brownsville protest outside the school Monday after some students say they were the target of racist threats from other students. (Mike Suriani)

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Students at Haywood High School have walked out of class in protest Monday after some students said they were the target of racist threats made by other students.

According to a student who contacted WREG, he and others received text messages from members of the football team using a racist expletive to describe black students and saying they should be killed.

Video from the scene shows about 200 students participating in a sit-in in the school. Later, many students walked out of the school, thought they stayed on school property.

They say they are protesting the lack of action by school administrators.

