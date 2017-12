× Memphis Grizzlies finally end losing streak

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Grizzlies won a game for the first time since November 8 by beating the Minnesota Timberwolves, 95-92, at the FedEx Forum Monday night.

Marc Gasol led the Grizzlies with 21 points and Tyreke Evans added 16 for the Grizzlies who hadn’t won at home since October 28th.

The Grizzlies had to survive a desperation three-point try by Minnesota’s Jimmy Butler that was off the mark as time ran out.