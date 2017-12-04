Grinch hits two homes in Evergreen, making off with Christmas decorations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Memphis Police are looking for a real Grinch stealing more than Christmas cheer.

Some homeowners in the Evergreen Historic District say their Christmas decorations were stolen over the weekend.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year and Angela Taylor’s home is usually decked with a twinkling, festive glow.

"It’s an all day effort. My husband gets up in the morning and he puts all the decorations on the house. It’s an all day process," she explained on Monday.

However all that remains now are lights on the family’s house and bushes.

Other decorations, stolen from the home off Angelus sometime Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Taylor says a light-up Snoopy character on a house was snatched.

"And we’re also missing several several snowmen that light up that were stuck down in the ground.”

She said the total value around $200 but it’s not so much about the money — it’s about her children and the tradition the family has had stolen.

"At this time of the year with family and getting together and holiday spirit it’s sad someone would feel they have to steal your property," she said.

Taylor posted the incident to the neighborhood website Nextdoor and soon a conversation started. She wasn’t the only house hit.

Another man shared a picture of us of the sleigh with several Scottish Terrier cutouts he said were stolen around the same time.

He lives a few streets away from Taylor on North Evergreen.

While Taylor hopes the thief returns the decorations, she’s not letting them steal all the cheer, remembering the meaning of the holidays.

"It’s not going to take our spirit away. We’re still going to be family and together and just love each other," she said.

Taylor said her family has lived at their home for seven years and have never had a problem like this.

If you have any information call Memphis Police or Crime Stoppers.