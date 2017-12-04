× Enter to win tickets to see Sesame Street Live: Let’s Party!

Sesame Street Live: Let’s Party! is coming to The Cannon Center for The Performing Arts Dec.16- Dec.17!

The world’s most favorite and colorful street’s residents are headed back on the road this fall, with a brand new interactive live show for youngsters and their parents! Filled to the brim with catchy new tunes and your favorite furry friends, join the crew as they set about creating the street party of the year – with your help of course!

Enter HERE for your chance to win tickets to this fun family event!