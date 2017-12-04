× Dixie Cafe closing for good

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dixie Cafe announced Monday it will close all of its restaurants effective Thursday, including three locations in Memphis and Bartlett.

The Little Rock-based company has been serving home-style cooking at 17 restaurants in Tennessee, Arkansas and Oklahoma for 35 years.

CEO Allan Roberts said it is a difficult operating environment for full-service, family-oriented restaurants, and the chain had seen declining sales combined with increasing costs.

“We want to thank all our loyal patrons who have supported us over the years,” Roberts said. “We also want to thank all our long-term management and staff who have been so dedicated to our company and its mission to serve our guests. We are privileged to have been a part of so many wonderful communities and to have served so many loyal guests.”