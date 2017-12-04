× Deputies searching for suspected shooter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted in connection to a weekend shooting that left the victim in critical condition.

After Sunday’s shooting, Michael Cisneros has two arrest warrants to his name for attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you know where he is call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.