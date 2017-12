× Deputies: 18-year-old arrested in fatal Southeast Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection to a recent shooting that left a 17-year-old dead.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the information to WREG Monday morning.

According to initial reports, the shooting happened in the 7700 block of Parkmont Drive in Southeast Memphis Sunday afternoon.

The man’s identity nor a motive for the incident has been released.