Arkansas woman charged with crimes against children misses court date

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. — A Cross County woman charged with several disturbing crimes against multiple children did not show up for her scheduled court arraignment Monday morning, according to the county Circuit Court Clerk office.

Veronica Blake is accused of sexually assaulting nine children.

She faces 20 charges, including rape, incest, child pornography and sexual indecency with a minor.

Blake turned herself in to authorities in September after the sheriff’s office began investigating her.

Deputies haven’t released any more details on what happened but they say Blake used social media to contact the children.