× Titans keep pace in AFC South with win over Houston

NASHVILLE, Tenn-LeShaun Sims intercepted a pass intended for DeAndre Hopkins in the end zone with 1:02 left, and the Tennessee Titans beat the Houston Texans 24-13 on Sunday to stay atop the AFC South.

Marcus Mariota also ran for a touchdown and threw for another, but the Titans needed the interception to preserve the win with Tom Savage throwing for a career-high 365 yards despite the Texans losing four offensive players to injuries during the game.

The Titans (8-4) won their second straight and sixth of their past seven. They improved to 4-1 in the AFC South to stay ahead of Jacksonville, a winner over Indianapolis.

Tennessee didn’t look ready to take advantage of a chance for a little payback against Houston for the 57-14 beat-down the Texans put on them Oct. 1 when Deshaun Watson and J.J. Watt were healthy. The Titans even fell behind 10-0 before rallying to tie it up at halftime.

Injuries have taken a toll on the Texans (4-8), but a rearranged offensive line gave up only four sacks. Savage even made up for three consecutive false starts by Jeff Allen, who slid over to left tackle, after having fourth-and-4. Savage found Stephen Anderson with a 22-yarder.

Sims beat Hopkins for the interception on the next play, and Derrick Henry ran 75 yards up the left sideline for a TD three plays later to seal the win. Henry finished with 109 yards rushing.