× Tennessee keeps rolling with road win at Georgia Tech

ATLANTA, GA-Sophomore guard Lamonte Turner scored 24 points, including three of the team’s eight 3-pointers, to lead Tennessee to a 77-70 win over Georgia Tech on Sunday at McCamish Pavilion.

Turner was 6-for-12 from the field, 3-for-8 on 3-pointers and 9-for-9 from the line. He added three rebounds and two assists for the Volunteers (6-1), who won their third straight game. Grant Williams was an inside force with 11 points, six rebounds and two blocked shots before fouling out. Admiral Schofield and Jordan Bowden each scored 10.

Georgia Tech (4-3) was led by Ben Lammers with 17 points and nine rebounds. The Yellow Jackets got 15 points from Tadric Jackson, 14 points from Jose Alvarado and 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists from freshman Curtis Haywood II.

Tennessee led 35-29 at halftime. Georgia Tech got as close as one point in the second half when Haywood made a pair of free throws with 2:59 left. But Turner answered with a pair of free throws and the Yellow Jackets could never get any closer than three.