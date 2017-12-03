× Shooting kills one outside event venue in Edge District

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting at an event venue in the Edge District just after midnight Sunday morning left one person dead and three others struck by gunfire.

Police responded to The Den at 656 Marshall at 12:54 and reported a “large fight” at the scene.

When officers tried to disperse the crowd, the say suspects in a silver SUV began shooting.

One male victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while three other victims were struck by gunfire and taken to a hospital in non-critical condition, police said.

The owner of The Den says the venue is a performance space for musicians and comedians and does not serve alcohol. They’ve been open a little less than two years.

He said there was a birthday party and performance for a local artist last night when the fight broke out outside The Den. The shooting appears to have happened on South Orleans Street next to the building.

The owner says he always has security guards inside and outside and that MPD officers patrol the street every weekend. They were here when the shooting occurred.

The owner heartbroken that this happened outside his venue and he wants to send a message to the gunmen that he doesn’t want their kind here — it’s a positive space.

He also wants to try to raise money for the victims and says people should contact The Den on Facebook if they want to help.