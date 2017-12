× Police: Southeast Memphis shooting leaves one dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on the 7700 block of Parkmount Drive in Southeast Memphis.

Earle Farrell, with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed that the person who was injured in the shooting has died.

The shooting occurred Sunday evening.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update you as more information becomes available.