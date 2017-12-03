× One dead, several others injured in Medical District shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead and three others are injured after a shooting in the Medical District.

Memphis police say a fight broke out in the 600 block of Marshall Avenue, near a performance arts theater called The Den.

When officers tried to break it up, suspects in a silver SUV started shooting.

One man was shot and pronounced dead on the scene. Three other victims were transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.

This is a developing story. WREG will be working to find out more information.