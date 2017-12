× Man injured in Northeast Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Northeast Memphis that left one man injured.

Earle Farrell, with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, has confirmed that a man was shot during the shooting on Appian Cove and has been transported to Regional One Hospital.

Shelby County Deputies are currently on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this story as more information becomes available.