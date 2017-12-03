× Holly Springs man wanted for killing his father turns himself in

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — The man who was wanted for killing his own father in Holly Springs, Mississippi has turned himself in.

According to the Holly Springs police, Kalvin Antuan Turner turned himself in at the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department on Sunday morning.

The 27-year-old was wanted for the murder of his father, 78-year-old Allen “Bubba” Gulledge.

Turner shot Gulledge and fled the scene before officers arrived.

Gulledge died on the scene.

Turner has been charged with murder and given a $500,000 bond.