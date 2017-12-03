× Bulldogs “Weather” the storm in close win vs. Dayton

STARKVILLE, Miss-Quinndary Weatherspoon scored with eight seconds left to lift Mississippi State to a 61-59 victory over Dayton on Sunday at Humphrey Coliseum.

Dayton (3-3) tied the game at 59-all thanks to a free throw from Darrell Davis with 1:08 left in regulation. The Flyers then held for the final shot only to have Weatherspoon steal the ball and go coast to coast for the game-winning shot.

Tyson Carter led Mississippi State (7-0) with 20 points while Weatherspoon finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Jalen Crutcher led Dayton with 18 points while Davis added 17 points and 10 rebounds. Josh Cunningham also finished in double digits with 16 points for the Flyers.

The lead went back and forth in the first three minutes of the first half before the Bulldogs started to gain control. Carter drained a 3-pointer midway through the first half to give Mississippi State a 21-13 advantage. Aric Holman’s 3-pointer extended that lead to 35-17 in the closing minutes of the first half before the Bulldogs settled into a 35-20 lead at halftime.

Dayton committed 16 turnovers in the first half and shot just 33.3 percent from the field. Mississippi State shot 48.3 percent in the first half and also had 10 turnovers.