Two injured in nightclub shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Deputies are investigating an overnight shooting that injured two people at a nightclub in southeast Shelby County.

Deputies say two men were shot at the Mynt Lounge on Hacks Cross Road around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

One victim was taken to the Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the stomach. He’s listed in stable condition.

A second victim later showed up at St. Francis Hospital on Park Ave. in East Memphis.

So far, deputies haven’t released any details about what led to the shooting or a description of any suspects.

If you have any information about this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

This is the same nightclub where a New Orleans firefighter was shot and killed during a fight back in August.