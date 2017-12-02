× Tigers use late rally to knock off Mercer in 2OT

MEMPHIS, Tenn-With time running out in the second overtime, Jeremiah Martin drove hard to the basket, missed the shot but drew a foul and made both free throws as Memphis eked past Mercer 83-81 on Saturday.

Martin made 11 of 12 attempts from the foul line, scored 19 points with six assists and seven rebounds to lead Memphis (4-2). Jimario Rivers added 18 points and Jamal Johnson 12 while Kareem Brewton Jr. and Kyvon Davenport chipped in 10 each.

Martin was also fouled on a 3-point attempt, making all three free throws to give Memphis a 75-73 lead with 5.7 seconds left in the first overtime before Jordan Strawberry drove, was fouled and made both free throws with 1.2 seconds left to force the second overtime.

Stephon Jelks led Mercer (5-4) with 17 points before fouling out. Ethan Stair scored 13 points, and Straberry and Desmond Ringer each added 11. The Bears made 12 3-pointers to seven for Memphis, but the Tigers scored 30 points in 34 attempts at the free-throw line.

Mercer has 10 wins against Power 5 conference teams under Bob Hoffman, but is 0-2 against Memphis, though the teams are meeting for the first time since the 1990-91 season.

Memphis football lost 62-55 in double-overtime Saturday, losing in the American Conference championship.