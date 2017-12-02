× Tigers lose overtime heartbreaker to UCF in 2OT

ORLANDO, FL-In a wild championship game chock full of yards and points the Memphis Tigers came up just short of winning the American Conference Championship Game, losing in double overtime to Central Florida, 62-55.

The Tigers trailed by 10 points three different times in the first half, but rallied to take a 31-24 lead at halftime. Central Florida went up by 14 points in the fourth quarter, but Memphis rallied again and tied the game at 48 when Riley Ferguson hit Anthony Miller with a touchdown pass.

The Tigers freshman kicker Riley Patterson missed a 51-yard field goal in the final seconds that would’ve won it.

The two teams traded touchdowns in the first overtime, but Memphis couldn’t keep up in the second overtime after UCF had scored a TD to take the lead. Ferguson threw an interception that ended Memphis’ chance to extend the game.

The two teams combined for more than 1,500 yards of offense.

The Tigers finish 10-2 and are reportedly going to be offered a spot in the Liberty Bowl against a Big 12 team.

That will be made official on Sunday.