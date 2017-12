× Two pedestrians struck downtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police and fire are on the scene of an accident where multiple pedestrians were struck.

According to the Memphis Fire Department, 2 people were hit by a car at the intersection of S. Front Street and Union Avenue.

The driver remained on the scene.

There is no word on the condition of those who were struck or what led to the accident.

This story will be updated with more information.