× Holly Springs Police search for suspect who shot and killed his father

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — Holly Spring Police are looking for a man they say shot and killed his father.

The suspect is 27-year-old kalvin Turner.

Police say his 78-year-old father Alvin Gulledge told them his son shot him and then left before officers arrived.

Paramedics attempted to revive Gulledge but he died on the scene.

Turner was last seen driving a red or burgundy colored Cadillac Sedan.

If you have any information contact Holly Springs Police at 662-252-2122.